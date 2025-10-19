Sign up
Photo 3626
Cliffs
The cliffs at Camara de Lobos, Madeira.
19th October 2025
19th Oct 25
1
2
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
4077
photos
69
followers
105
following
995% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
19th October 2025 12:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Judith Johnson
ace
Beautiful seaside walk
October 27th, 2025
