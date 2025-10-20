Previous
Mum by countrylassie
Photo 3627

Mum

My Mum does not like water at all but she was brave and took a two minute dip in the hotel swimming pool.
20th October 2025 20th Oct 25

Pat Knowles ace
I’m with your mum….i think our age groups weren't taught to swim as they are today. I only learnt in my sixties but still can only do a width. I’m ok in a hot pool in NZ!
October 27th, 2025  
