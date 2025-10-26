Previous
Walk this Way by countrylassie
Photo 3633

Walk this Way

We went to the cinema to see 'I swear', based on a true story, such a wonderful film, most of the cinema was emotional at times.

Yes, there is a lot of swearing in it, but such a wonderful film.
26th October 2025 26th Oct 25

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
995% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
super shot… great Pov
October 27th, 2025  
narayani ace
Great shot. I’ll look out for the movie
October 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact