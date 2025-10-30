Previous
Roaring by countrylassie
Photo 3637

Roaring

I gave in and lit the fire today, I normally try and last out until November but two weeks in Greece and one week in Madeira doesn't help the cause!
30th October 2025 30th Oct 25

Lesley Aldridge

@countrylassie
