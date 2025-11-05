Sign up
Photo 3640
Full Up
The weather has been awful in Cumbria for several days, we've had all of November's rain in 3 days. Urghhh ...
5th November 2025
5th Nov 25
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
5th November 2025 3:49pm
Tags
rain
,
wet
,
damp
,
moist
,
soggy
,
torrential
