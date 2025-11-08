Previous
Chopping Down by countrylassie
Chopping Down

It's lovely to get out into the garden and chop things down ready for winter. Especially lovely when the sun shines.
8th November 2025

Lesley Aldridge

countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
