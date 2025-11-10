Previous
Pickings by countrylassie
Photo 3648

Pickings

I was listening to Desert Island Discs with Sarah Raven and she said she likes to pick just one or two flowers from the garden and admire them as they are rather than having a bunch.
10th November 2025 10th Nov 25

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
999% complete

Photo Details

Beverley ace
It’s a beautiful photo…
November 11th, 2025  
narayani ace
Lovely image. And idea.
November 11th, 2025  
