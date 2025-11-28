Sign up
Previous
Photo 3663
Christmas Cheer
The beginning of the Christmas cake which I soak in lots of alcohol for a week and add a bit more just for the hell of it!
28th November 2025
28th Nov 25
1
0
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
4111
photos
68
followers
105
following
1003% complete
3656
3657
3658
3659
3660
3661
3662
3663
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
28th November 2025 11:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
cake
Beverley
ace
Oooo I can smell it! I love the process of making english christmas cake.
November 30th, 2025
