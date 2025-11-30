Sign up
Previous
Photo 3666
Going North
We took a trip up north, this is one of the fields near our new home.
30th November 2025
30th Nov 25
1
0
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
4115
photos
67
followers
104
following
1004% complete
3659
3660
3661
3662
3663
3664
3665
3666
3660
3661
3662
351
3663
3664
3665
3666
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
30th November 2025 12:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
julia
ace
Beautiful clear sky..
December 8th, 2025
