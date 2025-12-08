Previous
The Butter Market by countrylassie
Photo 3672

The Butter Market

We've been to Barnard Castle for a concert, beautiful small town in the north east of England with lots of independent shops, the best curry for a long time and friendly people.
8th December 2025 8th Dec 25

Lesley Aldridge

@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
Mark Prince ace
Did you have time for a quick eye test ?
December 10th, 2025  
