Previous
Is this my best Side? by countrylassie
Photo 3694

Is this my best Side?

I always have a conversation with a robin, believing that they are some lost soul, this one was particularly patient while I took lots of photos and talked garbage to it!
29th December 2025 29th Dec 25

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
1012% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie D ace
A lovely image and delightful narrative 😊
December 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact