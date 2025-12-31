Previous
A quiet night In by countrylassie
A quiet night In

The Druids believed that the leaves of holly offered protection against evil spirits and wore holly in their hair.

Personally we stayed at home and kept off the evil spirits. (May have had an unseasonable Pimm's on New Year's Day)
31st December 2025 31st Dec 25

Lesley Aldridge

