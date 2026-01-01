Previous
Next
Happy New Year by countrylassie
Photo 3695

Happy New Year

May peace be with you all year long.
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
1012% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Beautifully glistening in the light…. And to you too…
January 2nd, 2026  
Lesley ace
Happy New Year Lesley. Hope it’s a good one!
January 2nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact