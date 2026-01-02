Sign up
Previous
Photo 3696
On Golden Sands
Down at the beach again today (it's only 10 minutes away).
It was so cold 4c with a bitter cold north wind but I enjoyed almost every minute.
2nd January 2026
2nd Jan 26
0
1
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
4155
photos
68
followers
103
following
1012% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
2nd January 2026 2:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
