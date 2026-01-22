Previous
Next
Whitehaven by countrylassie
Photo 3718

Whitehaven

A quick shot overlooking the Irish Sea.
22nd January 2026 22nd Jan 26

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
1018% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Awesome wintery seascape
January 23rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact