Photo 3720
Cockchafer
I walked through our dimly lit hallway and thought we had a leaky roof. I quickly put the light on to discover this bettle ambling along. So what do we 365'ers do? Get down on the floor with camera in hand, then I relocated it outside, it was huge!
24th January 2026
24th Jan 26
3
3
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
4183
photos
67
followers
103
following
1019% complete
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
23rd January 2026 10:19pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
beetle
,
cockchafer
George
Wow!
January 24th, 2026
Pat Knowles
ace
Well spotted & fabulous photo capture! Such detail.
January 24th, 2026
Jesika
Cockchafer, also known as Demented Flying Billiard Ball, excellent crash landing skills.
January 24th, 2026
