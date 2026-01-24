Previous
Cockchafer by countrylassie
Photo 3720

Cockchafer

I walked through our dimly lit hallway and thought we had a leaky roof. I quickly put the light on to discover this bettle ambling along. So what do we 365'ers do? Get down on the floor with camera in hand, then I relocated it outside, it was huge!
24th January 2026 24th Jan 26

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
1019% complete

George
Wow!
January 24th, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
Well spotted & fabulous photo capture! Such detail.
January 24th, 2026  
Jesika
Cockchafer, also known as Demented Flying Billiard Ball, excellent crash landing skills.
January 24th, 2026  
