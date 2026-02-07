Previous
Next
St Bees by countrylassie
Photo 3727

St Bees

We went to look at a rental static caravan for our temporary home while ours is being built. On the plus side it's 5 minutes walk to the beach, on the negative I'm going to need lots of bleach before we potentially move in. ☠️😳
7th February 2026 7th Feb 26

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
1021% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact