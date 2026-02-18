Sign up
Previous
Photo 3737
You've got Mail
Just a diary shot really, hubby replying to yet more house sale queries.
18th February 2026
18th Feb 26
1
0
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
4202
photos
65
followers
103
following
1023% complete
3730
3731
3732
3733
3734
3735
3736
3737
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
18th February 2026 10:15am
Pat Knowles
ace
Ice dining room….he looks busy on never ending house stuff!
February 18th, 2026
