On Edge by countrylassie
Photo 3747

On Edge

As we pack our house up ready to move I feel excited but also on edge as we will be homeless for approximately 5 months. Do we rent abroad somewhere cheap like Albania or Bulgaria or do we rent a static caravan close to home? Which way to go?!
20th February 2026 20th Feb 26

Lesley Aldridge

