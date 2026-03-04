Previous
Tip Run by countrylassie
Photo 3758

Tip Run

With it being a beautiful day the tip was busy, 1 hour and 10 minutes we queued for but the view is spectacular and we had a lovely conversation with our son who is in India for the foreseeable.
4th March 2026 4th Mar 26

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
1029% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
Nice shot
March 4th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact