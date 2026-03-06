Sign up
Previous
Photo 3761
Shining 🌟
Lovely to see the long awaited sun shining through my piece of stained glass.
6th March 2026
6th Mar 26
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
4229
photos
65
followers
103
following
1030% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
6th March 2026 4:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
sun
,
glass
,
made
,
stained
Beverley
ace
Welcoming sunshine through your beautiful stained glass…
March 7th, 2026
Aimee Ann
Amazing
March 7th, 2026
