Previous
Hello Handsome by countrylassie
Photo 3766

Hello Handsome

Doing a bit of leaf clearing and disturbed this friendly chap.

We've got a confirmed moving date - Easter Monday 6 April, anyone got any spare boxes!
11th March 2026 11th Mar 26

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
1031% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
A handsome prince in the making
March 11th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact