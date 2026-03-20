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Cherry Tree by countrylassie
Photo 3775

Cherry Tree

Such a beautiful little flower.
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
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Beverley ace
Oh i agree... very pretty flowers...
March 21st, 2026  
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