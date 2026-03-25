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Down the Lane by countrylassie
Photo 3780

Down the Lane

I went to say hello and cheerio to a friend, this is one of the view's from her home.
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
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Beverley ace
Lovely…
March 28th, 2026  
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