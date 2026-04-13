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Balcony View by countrylassie
Photo 3799

Balcony View

We are slowly exploring the area, I'm glad I brought my 'big coat', it's been chilly since we arrived in Majorca. Church and mountains in the background.
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
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Beverley ace
beautiful.... enjoy
April 13th, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
All those boats lined up…..good to be warm….the days at this time if the year are deceptive. Enjoy your time there.
April 13th, 2026  
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