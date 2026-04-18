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Nothing but blue Skies by countrylassie
Photo 3802

Nothing but blue Skies

18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
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carol white ace
Beautiful
April 18th, 2026  
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