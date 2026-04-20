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Pittosporum by countrylassie
Photo 3806

Pittosporum

This is coming up on my plant finder app as a Pittosporum or Australian laurel, it smells divine whatever it is, just like jasmine.
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
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Beverley ace
very pretty...
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Fabulous close up
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