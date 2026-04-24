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Photo 3809
Happy Birthday
My dear husband turned 71 today, we went out for tapas and a beer or two to celebrate.
24th April 2026
24th Apr 26
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Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
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Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
24th April 2026 6:46pm
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Beverley
ace
lovely happy photo in the sunshine.... happy birthday & enjoy your weekend.
April 25th, 2026
narayani
ace
Lovely birthday shot
April 25th, 2026
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