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Happy Birthday by countrylassie
Photo 3809

Happy Birthday

My dear husband turned 71 today, we went out for tapas and a beer or two to celebrate.
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
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Beverley ace
lovely happy photo in the sunshine.... happy birthday & enjoy your weekend.
April 25th, 2026  
narayani ace
Lovely birthday shot
April 25th, 2026  
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