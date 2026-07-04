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Previous
Photo 3881
Wet Feet
I got my feet wet as the tide came in quicker than I expected! Bit of a change from last Friday's weather when I, along with a friend, spent about 20 minutes in the sea cooling off in the heat.
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
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Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
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Photo Details
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4
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1
Album
365
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
4th July 2026 12:26pm
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Beverley
ace
Sooo beautiful 🤩
July 4th, 2026
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