Previous
Next
Heavenly Holehird by countrylassie
Photo 3883

Heavenly Holehird

One of my favourite gardens near Windermere, fantastic views overlooking Windermere and the mountains beyond.
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
1064% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact