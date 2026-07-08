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Photo 3885
Stunning Silecroft
Cumbria has some fantastic beaches, Silecroft is a fantastic example with a great cafe too. (Don't tell anyone though!)
8th July 2026
8th Jul 26
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Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
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Photo Details
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365
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M2101K6G
Taken
8th July 2026 1:37pm
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