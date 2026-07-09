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Lace by countrylassie
Photo 3886

Lace

We used to holiday in Turkey, one of the cafe owners made this and lots of others in her spare time.
9th July 2026 9th Jul 26

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
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