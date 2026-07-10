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Dipping at Drigg by countrylassie
Photo 3887

Dipping at Drigg

It was so blooming hot yesterday, 34⁰ in the car and 31⁰ in our mobile home. So I made a mackerel and beetroot salad and headed to the beach.

I swam for a short while keeping an eye on the jellyfish that were everywhere!
10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
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