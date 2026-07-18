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Photo 3895
Feeding Time
18th July 2026
18th Jul 26
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Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
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Photo Details
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3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FS7
Taken
18th July 2026 6:21pm
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