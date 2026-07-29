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Two Together by countrylassie
Photo 3906

Two Together

29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
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Rick Schies ace
A lovely view
July 29th, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
A fabulous photo of this lovely lake.
July 29th, 2026  
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