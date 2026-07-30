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Previous
Photo 3907
A&B ( Allium & Bee)
30th July 2026
30th Jul 26
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Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
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Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
30th July 2026 3:55pm
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Beverley
ace
super cool shot!!!
July 30th, 2026
carol white
ace
A lovely close up capture
July 30th, 2026
Pat Knowles
ace
You have lovely Alliums too!!
July 30th, 2026
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