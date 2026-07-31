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Bin Spider by countrylassie
Photo 3908

Bin Spider

This little spider has set up home between my mum's refuse bin and compost bin. I'm already panicking about it being evicted on bin day 🕷️
31st July 2026 31st Jul 26

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
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BillyBoy
Nice shot. I was going to do the same earlier this week but by the time I had fetched the camera, it had disappeared 🙁🙁.
July 31st, 2026  
Rick Schies ace
If it's still there. It may move to safer ground
July 31st, 2026  
Lesley Aldridge ace
@billyboy thank you, keep looking I'm sure you will find a lovely specimen.
July 31st, 2026  
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