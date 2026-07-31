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Previous
Photo 3908
Bin Spider
This little spider has set up home between my mum's refuse bin and compost bin. I'm already panicking about it being evicted on bin day 🕷️
31st July 2026
31st Jul 26
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Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
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Photo Details
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3
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
31st July 2026 3:49pm
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BillyBoy
Nice shot. I was going to do the same earlier this week but by the time I had fetched the camera, it had disappeared 🙁🙁.
July 31st, 2026
Rick Schies
ace
If it's still there. It may move to safer ground
July 31st, 2026
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@billyboy
thank you, keep looking I'm sure you will find a lovely specimen.
July 31st, 2026
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