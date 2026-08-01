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Previous
Photo 3909
Birthday Bouquet
A lovely friend left me some gorgeous home grown flowers for my birthday, the campanulas are still going strong over a week later.
1st August 2026
1st Aug 26
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Lesley Aldridge
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@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
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Photo Details
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1
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1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FS7
Taken
1st August 2026 7:38pm
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Judith Johnson
ace
Fabulous capture to remember your birthday
August 1st, 2026
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