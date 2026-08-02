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Photo 3910
Lunch is Served
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
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Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
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Photo Details
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2
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1
Album
365
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
2nd August 2026 2:25pm
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Rick Schies
ace
That is a nice selection
August 4th, 2026
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