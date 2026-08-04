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St Bees Valley by countrylassie
Photo 3912

St Bees Valley

4th August 2026 4th Aug 26

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
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Rick Schies ace
It's a beautiful open view of the countryside
August 4th, 2026  
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