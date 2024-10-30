Previous
Diary Shot by countrylassie
307 / 365

Diary Shot

Hard working husband has been replacing all the rotten barge boards and painting them, when it's not raining.
30th October 2024 30th Oct 24

Lesley Aldridge

Pat Knowles ace
Looking very lovely….love the colour! A very beautiful home Lesley.
October 30th, 2024  
