Previous
Selfie by countrylassie
311 / 365

Selfie

Taken looking at the new cafe in Silecroft, showing the people in the cafe, Black Combe and dubious looking person in a red jacket!
8th February 2025 8th Feb 25

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
85% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact