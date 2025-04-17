Sign up
318 / 365
Beach Day
We had a wonderful walk on the beach, we had it to ourselves.
17th April 2025
17th Apr 25
Lesley Aldridge
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
Photo Details
Tags
beach
,
lake
,
western
,
district
,
drigg
Beverley
ace
Sooo beautiful and so romantic…
April 18th, 2025
