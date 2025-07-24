Sign up
Previous
326 / 365
Needlework
This is one panel that is on display at Ripon cathedral by the very talented Jacqui Parkinson, each panel of needlework depicting a scene from the bible.
Her work is stunning.
24th July 2025
24th Jul 25
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
326
Photo Details
Tags
jacqui
,
needlework
,
parkinson
Beverley
ace
Really spectacular…
August 2nd, 2025
