Previous
327 / 365
Sunny Sunday
I love being by the sea, we had a long walk on the beach yesterday, it's my happy place and always lifts my soul.
3rd August 2025
3rd Aug 25
Lesley Aldridge
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
Beverley
ace
My kind of morning swim… gorgeous
August 4th, 2025
George
Yes, I agree, and I love living at the seaside in Eastbourne.
August 4th, 2025
