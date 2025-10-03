Previous
Next
Old Time Cafe by countrylassie
336 / 365

Old Time Cafe

A lovely little cafe on the way up to the monastery.
3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
92% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact