Heading for the Hills
Heading for the Hills

I'm always amused in our Lake District towns, people strolling about with all the gear even walking poles and not a bit of mud in sight. I don't think a lot of them leave the shopping centre, is that very judgemental of me?!
7th October 2025

Lesley Aldridge

