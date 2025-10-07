Sign up
339 / 365
Heading for the Hills
I'm always amused in our Lake District towns, people strolling about with all the gear even walking poles and not a bit of mud in sight. I don't think a lot of them leave the shopping centre, is that very judgemental of me?!
7th October 2025
7th Oct 25
Lesley Aldridge
ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
