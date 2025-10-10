Previous
Village Shop by countrylassie
340 / 365

Village Shop

Unfortunately over 12 months ago our village shop and the home behind it went up in flames, nothing appears to have progressed nearly 18 months on.
10th October 2025 10th Oct 25

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
93% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie D ace
How sad :(
October 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact