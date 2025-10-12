Previous
countrylassie
We had a knock on the door 9am on Sunday morning, it was the chap checking where we would like our for sale sign to be sited.
12th October 2025 12th Oct 25

Lesley Aldridge

@countrylassie
Pat Knowles ace
Aw Lesley such a pretty house……you must have mixed feelings. Anybody would love to live there so good luck…….its a stressful job though selling!!
October 24th, 2025  
