Previous
Next
Trash by countrylassie
345 / 365

Trash

We came across this fabulous wall collage created from washed up trash at Camara de Lobos, Maderia.
19th October 2025 19th Oct 25

Lesley Aldridge

ace
@countrylassie
I live in the beautiful Lake District so I thought the project would help to get me out more into the countryside. I love...
95% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Fantastic, and such a creative use of trash
October 27th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Fascinating!
October 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact